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Lombardo Boyar Lombardo Boyar
Kinoafisha Persons Lombardo Boyar

Lombardo Boyar

Lombardo Boyar

Date of Birth
1 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Coco 8.5
Coco (2017)
Brother 7.1
Brother (2000)
Happy Feet 6.9
Happy Feet (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms 5.2
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Adventure 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Satanic Hispanics 6.4
Satanic Hispanics Satanic Hispanics
Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Coco 8.5
Coco Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Josie 5.1
Josie Josie
Thriller, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Some Kind of Beautiful 5.6
Some Kind of Beautiful How to Make Love Like an Englishman
Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Big Ass Spider! 5.3
Big Ass Spider! Big Ass Spider
Adventure, Comedy, Action 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Happy Feet Two 6.9
Happy Feet Two Happy Feet Two
Family, Animation 2011, Australia
Watch trailer
Next Day Air 5.8
Next Day Air Next Day Air
Action, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Happy Feet 6.9
Happy Feet Happy Feet
Adventure, Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2006, Australia / USA
Brother 7.1
Brother Brother
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2000, Great Britain / Japan / France
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