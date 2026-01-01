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About
Filmography
Lombardo Boyar
Lombardo Boyar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lombardo Boyar
Lombardo Boyar
Lombardo Boyar
Date of Birth
1 December 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.5
Coco
(2017)
7.1
Brother
(2000)
6.9
Happy Feet
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2017
2014
2013
2011
2009
2006
2000
All
10
Films
10
Actor
10
5.2
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Adventure
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Satanic Hispanics
Satanic Hispanics
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
Coco
Coco
Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Josie
Josie
Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Some Kind of Beautiful
How to Make Love Like an Englishman
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Big Ass Spider!
Big Ass Spider
Adventure, Comedy, Action
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Happy Feet Two
Happy Feet Two
Family, Animation
2011, Australia
Watch trailer
5.8
Next Day Air
Next Day Air
Action, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Happy Feet
Happy Feet
Adventure, Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2006, Australia / USA
7.1
Brother
Brother
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2000, Great Britain / Japan / France
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