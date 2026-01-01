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About
Filmography
Awards
Michael O'Keefe
Michael O'Keefe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael O'Keefe
Michael O'Keefe
Michael O'Keefe
Date of Birth
24 April 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Keith
(2008)
7.1
Michael Clayton
(2007)
6.8
One True Loves
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2013
2012
2011
2008
2007
2001
1998
1995
1990
1987
1985
1984
All
15
Films
15
Actor
15
6.8
One True Loves
One True Loves
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5
The Wait
The Wait
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Finding Neighbors
Finding Neighbors
Comedy, Drama
2013, USA
5.5
Junction
Hostage /Junction
Thriller
2012, USA
5.5
Apartment 143
Emergo
Thriller, Horror
2011, Spain
Watch trailer
6.7
Frozen River
Frozen River
Drama
2008, USA
7.3
Keith
Keith
Drama, Romantic
2008, USA
7.1
Michael Clayton
Michael Clayton
Drama, Thriller
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Glass House
The Glass House
Thriller
2001, USA
6.2
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Horror, Thriller
1998, USA
6.1
Three Wishes
Three Wishes
Fantasy, Drama
1995, USA
6.7
Too Young To Die?
Too Young To Die?
Crime, Drama
1990, USA
6.7
Ironweed
Ironweed
Drama
1987, USA
4.5
The Slugger's Wife
The Slugger's Wife
Romantic, Comedy, Sport, Musical
1985, USA
5.4
Finders Keepers
Finders Keepers
Comedy
1984, USA
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