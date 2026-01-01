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Michael O'Keefe Michael O'Keefe
Kinoafisha Persons Michael O'Keefe

Michael O'Keefe

Michael O'Keefe

Date of Birth
24 April 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Keith 7.3
Keith (2008)
Michael Clayton 7.1
Michael Clayton (2007)
One True Loves 6.8
One True Loves (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One True Loves 6.8
One True Loves One True Loves
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Wait 5
The Wait The Wait
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Finding Neighbors 5.8
Finding Neighbors Finding Neighbors
Comedy, Drama 2013, USA
Junction 5.5
Junction Hostage /Junction
Thriller 2012, USA
Apartment 143 5.5
Apartment 143 Emergo
Thriller, Horror 2011, Spain
Watch trailer
Frozen River 6.7
Frozen River Frozen River
Drama 2008, USA
Keith 7.3
Keith Keith
Drama, Romantic 2008, USA
Michael Clayton 7.1
Michael Clayton Michael Clayton
Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
Watch trailer
The Glass House 6.4
The Glass House The Glass House
Thriller 2001, USA
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later 6.2
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Horror, Thriller 1998, USA
Three Wishes 6.1
Three Wishes Three Wishes
Fantasy, Drama 1995, USA
Too Young To Die? 6.7
Too Young To Die? Too Young To Die?
Crime, Drama 1990, USA
Ironweed 6.7
Ironweed Ironweed
Drama 1987, USA
The Slugger's Wife 4.5
The Slugger's Wife The Slugger's Wife
Romantic, Comedy, Sport, Musical 1985, USA
Finders Keepers 5.4
Finders Keepers Finders Keepers
Comedy 1984, USA
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