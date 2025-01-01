Menu
Three Wishes Movie Quotes

Jack If you push too hard, you'll get the opposite of what you're trying for. Everything contains its opposite.
Jack When Columbus first set out.. needless to say, he didn't have very much to go by. He didn't know what he was doing and he wasn't looking for the New World. Just a faster way to India. But that's the way it is with explorers. Sometimes they feel lost.
Jack We all lose things Tom, every day. Some things are so small, we hardly notice. Then others hurt a lot. But you know what? If we don't give up, we'll get to see... that we're always getting something else instead.
Jack Baseball is not just hitting and fielding. More than anything it's thinking. What you think and how you think it. Starting with this.
Jack Baseball is a thing that if you push too hard... you get exactly the opposite of what you were trying for.
