When a toy manufacturer feels ignored and unappreciated by by his wife and children, he begins to rekindle a past love when a former employee comes back into his life.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year1956
World premiere11 July 1955
Release date
1 February 1956
France
11 July 1955
Great Britain
25 January 1956
USA
ProductionUniversal Pictures
Also known as
There's Always Tomorrow, Es gibt immer ein Morgen, Pasión otoñal, A Vida Não Pára, Avontuur der eenzamen, Chamas Que Não se Apagam, Demain est un autre jour, I morgon är en annan dag, I morgon är också en dag, Il y a toujours un lendemain, Morgen komt nog een dag, Onni päättyy huomenna, Quella che avrei dovuto sposare, Siempre habrá un mañana, Siempre hay un mañana, Yarını unutma, Yparhei panta ena avrio, Всегда есть завтра, いつも明日がある
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Norma Miller ValeLove is a very reckless thing. Maybe it isn't even a good thing. When you're young and in love, nothing matters except your own satisfaction. The tragic thing about growing older is that you can't be quite as reckless anymore.