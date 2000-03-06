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Poster of Mission to Mars
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Mission to Mars
5.7

Mission to Mars

, 2000
Mission to Mars
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Mission to Mars
5.7

Synopsis

When the first manned mission to Mars meets with a catastrophic and mysterious disaster after reporting an unidentified structure, a rescue mission is launched to investigate the tragedy and bring back any survivors.

Cast

Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise
Jim McConnell
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
Woody Blake
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Luke Graham
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen
Terri Fisher
Peter Outerbridge
Sergei Kirov
Kavan Smith
Nicholas Willis
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell
Phil Ohlmyer
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell
Phil Ohlmyer
Jill Teed
Reneé Coté
Elise Neal
Debra Graham
Kim Delaney
Maggie McConnell
Director Brian De Palma
Writer Lowell Cannon, Jim Thomas, John Thomas, Graham Yost
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 6 March 2000
Release date
27 April 2000 Russia 12+
25 May 2000 Argentina
6 April 2000 Australia
18 May 2000 Belgium
28 April 2000 Brazil
4 May 2000 Czechia
20 April 2000 Denmark
13 June 2001 Egypt
26 May 2000 Estonia
2 June 2000 Finland
12 May 2000 France
11 May 2000 Germany
14 April 2000 Great Britain
5 May 2000 Greece
13 April 2000 Hong Kong
8 June 2000 Hungary
19 April 2000 Iceland
20 October 2000 India
20 May 2000 Indonesia
14 April 2000 Ireland
30 March 2000 Israel
5 May 2000 Italy
27 May 2000 Japan
27 April 2000 Kazakhstan
21 March 2001 Kuwait
19 May 2000 Lithuania
4 May 2000 Malaysia
2 June 2000 Mexico
13 April 2000 Netherlands
6 April 2000 New Zealand
14 April 2000 Norway
15 June 2000 Peru
21 June 2000 Philippines
5 May 2000 Poland
6 April 2000 Singapore
2 June 2000 South Africa
4 May 2000 South Korea
16 June 2000 Spain
14 April 2000 Sweden
10 May 2000 Switzerland
12 May 2000 Taiwan
12 April 2000 Thailand
6 October 2000 Turkey
10 March 2000 USA
27 April 2000 Ukraine
10 May 2000 Venezuela
MPAA PG
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $110,983,407
Production Touchstone Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment, StudioCanal
Also known as
Mission to Mars, Misión a Marte, Misija na Mars, A Mars-mentőakció, Apostoli ston Ari, Du Hành Đến Sao Hỏa, Görev: Mars, M2M, Mise na Mars, Misia na Mars, Misija: Marsas, Misja na Marsa, Missão a Marte, Missão: Marte, Mission sur Mars, Operaatio Mars, Operation Mars, Αποστολή στον Άρη, Мисия до Марс, Миссия на Марс, Місія на Марс, मिशन टू मार्स, ミッション・トゥ・マーズ, 火星任务, 火星任務, Missão Marte

Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb

Quotes

Terri Fisher The genetic difference between men and apes is only three percent. But that three percent gave us Einstein, Mozart...
Phil Ohlmyer ...Jack The Ripper.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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