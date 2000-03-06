When the first manned mission to Mars meets with a catastrophic and mysterious disaster after reporting an unidentified structure, a rescue mission is launched to investigate the tragedy and bring back any survivors.
Mission to Mars, Misión a Marte, Misija na Mars, A Mars-mentőakció, Apostoli ston Ari, Du Hành Đến Sao Hỏa, Görev: Mars, M2M, Mise na Mars, Misia na Mars, Misija: Marsas, Misja na Marsa, Missão a Marte, Missão: Marte, Mission sur Mars, Operaatio Mars, Operation Mars, Αποστολή στον Άρη, Мисия до Марс, Миссия на Марс, Місія на Марс, मिशन टू मार्स, ミッション・トゥ・マーズ, 火星任务, 火星任務, Missão Marte
Film rating
5.7
Rate11 votes
5.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Terri FisherThe genetic difference between men and apes is only three percent. But that three percent gave us Einstein, Mozart...
Phil Ohlmyer...Jack The Ripper.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.