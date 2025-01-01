Menu
Films
Mission to Mars
Mission to Mars Movie Quotes
Mission to Mars Movie Quotes
Terri Fisher
The genetic difference between men and apes is only three percent. But that three percent gave us Einstein, Mozart...
Phil Ohlmyer
...Jack The Ripper.
Jim McConnell
There's pressure in here.
Terri Fisher
Above Mars atmospheric? That's impossible.
Jim McConnell
We're millions of miles from Earth inside a giant white face. What's impossible?
Jim McConnell
Like Maggie said: To stand on a new world and look beyond it to the next one.
Luke Graham
Come on - three commanders. One ship. I don't think that's gonna work. There's not enough rocket fuel in the world to get those egos off the ground.
Woody Blake
You're just not man enough to wear jewelry.
[Leaving the BBQ in his 1959 Corvette]
Woody Blake
Internal combustion, boys. Accept no substitutes.
Woody Blake
Okay, people let's look sharp now. We're gonna run this simulation one more time. If we overshoot, there's no coming back.
Phil Ohlmyer
Yeah, and drifting through eternity will ruin your whole day.
Jim McConnell
They're us. We're them.
Woody Blake
Some couples dance, others go to Mars.
Jim McConnell
What is she now?
Phil Ohlmyer
A frog...?
Terri Fisher
When we get back, we have GOT to try this in the simulator...
Luke Graham
Phil, do you read me?
Phil Ohlmyer
Phil isn't here right now, he left for Earth FIVE MINUTES AGO, please leave a message after the beep!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Connie Nielsen
Jerry O'Connell
Gary Sinise
Don Cheadle
Tim Robbins
