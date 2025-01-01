Menu
Kinoafisha Films Mission to Mars Mission to Mars Movie Quotes

Terri Fisher The genetic difference between men and apes is only three percent. But that three percent gave us Einstein, Mozart...
Phil Ohlmyer ...Jack The Ripper.
Jim McConnell There's pressure in here.
Terri Fisher Above Mars atmospheric? That's impossible.
Jim McConnell We're millions of miles from Earth inside a giant white face. What's impossible?
Jim McConnell Like Maggie said: To stand on a new world and look beyond it to the next one.
Luke Graham Come on - three commanders. One ship. I don't think that's gonna work. There's not enough rocket fuel in the world to get those egos off the ground.
Woody Blake You're just not man enough to wear jewelry.
[Leaving the BBQ in his 1959 Corvette]
Woody Blake Internal combustion, boys. Accept no substitutes.
Woody Blake Okay, people let's look sharp now. We're gonna run this simulation one more time. If we overshoot, there's no coming back.
Phil Ohlmyer Yeah, and drifting through eternity will ruin your whole day.
Jim McConnell They're us. We're them.
Woody Blake Some couples dance, others go to Mars.
Jim McConnell What is she now?
Phil Ohlmyer A frog...?
Terri Fisher When we get back, we have GOT to try this in the simulator...
Luke Graham Phil, do you read me?
Phil Ohlmyer Phil isn't here right now, he left for Earth FIVE MINUTES AGO, please leave a message after the beep!
