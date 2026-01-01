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Poster of Rebel
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Rebel
5.3

Rebel

, 1970
No Place to Hide
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Rebel
5.3

Cast

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Jerry Savage
Rebecca Grimes
Laurie Fisher
Vickie Lancaster
Estelle Ferguson
Dennis Tate
Ray Brown
Barbara Lee Govan
Marlena St. James
Roy White
William Decker
Anthony Page
Tony Page
Tommy Trafler
Henry G. Sanders
James Henderson
Jed Mills
Chuck Bradley
David Orange
Richard Scott
Director Robert Allen Schnitzer
Writer Larry Beinhart, Robert Allen Schnitzer, Louis Pastore
Composer Joseph Delacorte
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 22 September 1970
Release date
22 September 1970 Russia
22 August 1980 Germany 16
22 September 1970 Kazakhstan
22 December 1970 USA
22 September 1970 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Galaxy Films, Movicorp Media
Also known as
No Place to Hide, Rebel, Rebel: 50th Anniversary, Rebel 50th Anniversary, A lázadó, C.I.A.: Entre la vida y la muerte, Der letzte Ausweg, Fuga senza scampo, Fuga sin descanso, Ilman pakopaikkaa, Kapinallinen, Mässaja, Meambokhe, Není úkrytu, No hay lugar para esconderse, O anarhikos, Oprøreren - The Hunter, Rebel - O Insubmisso, Rebel, o Insubmisso, Rebel, o Insubmisso - O Sonho de Um Homem, Sem Refúgio, Sin lugar para ocultarse, The Terrorists, Tjallaren, Zebra, Ο αναρχικός, Негде скрыться, レベル, 叛逆先锋, Rebelde, A Man Called...Rainbo, Blood Line - Ein tödlicher Plan, CIA: Between Life and Death

Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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