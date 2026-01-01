Menu
Poster of Paradise Alley
6.3 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Kinoafisha Films Paradise Alley

Paradise Alley

Paradise Alley 18+
Synopsis

Three Italian-American brothers, living in the slums of 1940's New York City, try to help each other with one's wrestling career using one brother's promotional skills and another brother's con-artist tactics to thwart a sleazy manager.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 20 September 1978
Release date
20 September 1978 Russia 16+
8 March 1979 Germany
22 February 1979 Italy
20 September 1978 Kazakhstan
22 September 1978 USA
20 September 1978 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,185,518
Production Force Ten Productions Inc.
Also known as
Paradise Alley, La taberna del infierno, La taverne de l'enfer, Vorhof zum Paradies, A Taberna do Inferno, Cesta k ráji, Cosmo - auf dem Weg nach oben, De geweldenaar van Paradise Alley, Édenkert a sikátorban, Fedai, Hell's Kitchen, Kooche-ye Paradise, La cocina del infierno, O Beco do Paraíso, Paradiisiallee, Paradise alley - helvetin kapakka, Peklenska cetrt, Rojaus aleja, Samotkhis kheivani, Tæv for dollar$, Taverna paradiso, Viaioi dromoi, Zaułek raju, Βίαιοι δρόμοι, Адская кухня, パラダイス・アレイ, 陋巷風雲
Director
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Cast
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Kevin Conway
Terry Funk
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Quotes
Lenny I promise you fifty wins before Christmas.
Burp Your man gets IN THE RING forty of fifty times before Christmas he won't have enough brains left to tie his shoelaces. And then you'll have two cripples in the family.
Stills
