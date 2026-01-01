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Poster of F.I.S.T.
6.4
Kinoafisha Films F.I.S.T.
6.4

F.I.S.T.

, 1978
F.I.S.T
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of F.I.S.T.
6.4

Synopsis

A rebellious Cleveland warehouse worker rises through the ranks of a trucking industry union to become union president but his organized crime links cause his eventual downfall.

Cast

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rod Steiger
Peter Boyle
Melinda Dillon
David Huffman
Kevin Conway
Director Norman Jewison
Writer Joe Eszterhas, Sylvester Stallone
Composer Bill Conti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 13 April 1978
Release date
13 April 1978 Russia 16+
26 April 1978 Brazil
4 December 1979 France
16 August 1978 Germany
13 April 1978 Kazakhstan
26 April 1978 USA
13 April 1978 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,388,920
Production Chateau Productions, Huron Productions Inc.
Also known as
F·I·S·T, F.I.S.T, F.I.S.T., Кулак, Bossen, Ein Mann geht seinen Weg, F. I. S. T., F.I.S.T. - Ein Mann geht seinen Weg, F.I.S.T. Símbolo de fuerza, Fist, K.O.V.A., Kamyoncu, Kumštis, Mushti, Ö.K.Ö.L., P.Ä.S.Ť., P.E.S.T., T.U.F.F., Πυγμή, Ф.И.С.T., Фист, フィスト, 拳頭大風暴

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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