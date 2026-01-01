Menu
Poster of Winchester '73
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha Films Winchester '73

Winchester '73

Winchester '73 18+
Synopsis

The journey of a prized rifle from one ill-fated owner to another parallels a cowboy's search for a murderous fugitive.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 7 June 1950
Release date
1 January 1951 Brazil
9 February 1951 Germany
6 July 1950 Great Britain
19 January 1951 Ireland PG
9 February 1951 Netherlands 12
16 May 1952 Portugal M/12
12 July 1950 USA
Worldwide Gross $3,172
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Winchester '73, Winchester 73, Винчестер 73, A 73-as winchester, I karabina fantasma, Montana Winchester, Súng Trường 73, Vinčester 73, Vinčesteris '73, Winchester '73 - kohtalon ase, Η καραμπίνα φάντασμα, Уинчестър '73, ウィンチェスター銃'73
Director
Anthony Mann
Cast
James Stewart
James Stewart
Shelley Winters
Dan Duryea
Stephen McNally
Charles Drake
7.6
Quotes
Wyatt Earp That's Dutch Henry Brown. I thought you said you didn't know him.
Lin McAdam I said I didn't recall the name.
Stills
