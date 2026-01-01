Winchester '73
Winchester '73
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1950
World premiere
7 June 1950
Release date
|1 January 1951
|Brazil
|
|
|9 February 1951
|Germany
|
|
|6 July 1950
|Great Britain
|
|
|19 January 1951
|Ireland
|
|PG
|9 February 1951
|Netherlands
|
|12
|16 May 1952
|Portugal
|
|M/12
|12 July 1950
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$3,172
Production
Universal Pictures
Also known as
Winchester '73, Winchester 73, Винчестер 73, A 73-as winchester, I karabina fantasma, Montana Winchester, Súng Trường 73, Vinčester 73, Vinčesteris '73, Winchester '73 - kohtalon ase, Η καραμπίνα φάντασμα, Уинчестър '73, ウィンチェスター銃'73