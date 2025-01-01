Menu
Ginger & Rosa Movie Quotes

Ginger & Rosa Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Ginger [sitting writing in notebook] We had a dream... that we would always be best friends. When we were born... for some it was the end. Now it seems there may not be tomorrow. But despite the horror... and the sorrow... I love our world. I want us all to live. Now, Rosa, you've asked me to forgive. One day, if Mum survives this bitter night... then we shall meet again, and I will say... I loved you, Rosa. Don't you see? But we are different. You dream of everlasting love. Not me. Because what really matters, is to live. And if we do... there will be nothing to forgive.
Roland [sitting nearby] What are you writing?
Ginger Oh, a poem... about the future.
Roland I'm sorry, Ginger. I'm so sorry.
Ginger [continues to writing] But I'll forgive you anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland There would not even the possibility of nuclear war, or any war, if millions of men had been prepared to stand up against authority, as I did, and refuse to join the army - refuse to take orders. It's mindless obedience that's the killer. I've broken the rules. All the rules. Because someone has to say no.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Natalie I think Rosa's a bad influence.
Roland Meaning what, exactly?
Natalie Anoushka worries about her. She says she's disturbed.
Ginger [interrupting] So would you be if you'd been told you were a failure when you were 11 years old!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Ginger [in letter to Rosa] But I'll forgive you anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland What right have you to judge me? I've spent my entire life fighting against tyranny.
Bella Congratulations.
Roland Not only the tyranny of goverment... but also the tyranny of the "shoulds" and "whats" of so called normal family life!
Bella Oh, how fucking convinient.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland What on earth is that crucifix doing round your neck?
Ginger Rosa and I went to church.
Roland Church?
Ginger Once, she wants me to.
Roland You do realized that God is an invention.
Ginger Sort of.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
