[last lines]

[sitting writing in notebook]

We had a dream... that we would always be best friends. When we were born... for some it was the end. Now it seems there may not be tomorrow. But despite the horror... and the sorrow... I love our world. I want us all to live. Now, Rosa, you've asked me to forgive. One day, if Mum survives this bitter night... then we shall meet again, and I will say... I loved you, Rosa. Don't you see? But we are different. You dream of everlasting love. Not me. Because what really matters, is to live. And if we do... there will be nothing to forgive.