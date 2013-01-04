Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Ginger & Rosa - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Ginger & Rosa. Trailer

Ginger & Rosa. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 4 January 2013
Ginger & Rosa – A look at the lives of two teenage girls - inseparable friends Ginger and Rosa -- growing up in 1960s London as the Cuban Missile Crisis looms, and the pivotal event that comes to redefine their relationship.
6.5 Ginger & Rosa
Ginger & Rosa Drama, 2012, Great Britain
Yaga na nashu golovu - trailer 01:48
Yaga na nashu golovu  trailer
Begi - trailer 02:06
Begi  trailer
Cinderella's Curse - trailer 01:43
Cinderella's Curse  trailer
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom - teaser 00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom  teaser
Pervyy na Olimpe - trailer 02:01
Pervyy na Olimpe  trailer
Imaginary - trailer 02:04
Imaginary  trailer
The Long Walk - trailer 2 02:30
The Long Walk  trailer 2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - trailer с русским субтитрами 01:44
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest  trailer с русским субтитрами
Buratino - основной trailer 01:44
Buratino  основной trailer
Dracula: A Love Tale - trailer in russian 02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale  trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more