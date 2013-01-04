Menu
Trailers
Ginger & Rosa. Trailer
Ginger & Rosa. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 4 January 2013
Ginger & Rosa
– A look at the lives of two teenage girls - inseparable friends Ginger and Rosa -- growing up in 1960s London as the Cuban Missile Crisis looms, and the pivotal event that comes to redefine their relationship.
All movie trailers
international trailer
6.5
Ginger & Rosa
Drama, 2012, Great Britain
01:48
Yaga na nashu golovu
trailer
02:06
Begi
trailer
01:43
Cinderella's Curse
trailer
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
02:01
Pervyy na Olimpe
trailer
02:04
Imaginary
trailer
02:30
The Long Walk
trailer 2
01:44
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
trailer с русским субтитрами
01:44
Buratino
основной trailer
02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale
trailer in russian
