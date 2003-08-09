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Poster of Young Man with a Horn
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Young Man with a Horn
7.2

Young Man with a Horn

, 1950
Young Man with a Horn
USA / Romantic, Musical, Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Young Man with a Horn
7.2

Synopsis

A young trumpeter enjoys highs (musical success, fame, and fortune) and lows (sour marriage, death of his mentor, bout with alcoholism).

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Rick Martin
Doris Day
Jo Jordan
Juano Hernández
Art Hazzard
Jerome Cowan
Phil Morrison
Mary Beth Hughes
Marge Martin
Hoagy Carmichael
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Amy North
Nestor Paiva
Louis Galba
Orley Lindgren
Rick as a Boy
Walter Reed
Jack Chandler
Director Michael Curtiz
Writer Carl Foreman, Edmund H. North, Dorothy Baker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1950
Online premiere 9 August 2003
World premiere 9 February 1950
Release date
1 June 1962 Austria AA
1 January 1951 Brazil
4 August 1950 France
1 March 1950 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Young Man with a Horn, Música en el alma, Young Man of Music, Der Jazztrompeter, Der Mann ihrer Träume, Mladic s trubom, A trombitás fiatalember, Chimere, Duas Mulheres, Dois Destinos, El trompetista, Êxito Fugaz, I gynaika ton himairon, Jeune fou à la trompette, La femme aux chimères, Mladík s trumpetou, Młody człowiek z trąbką, Musiikkia veressä, Muziek in 't bloed, Rhythmus, Leidenschaft und Liebe, Trompetli Adam, Ung man med trumpet, Ung mand med trompet, Ung mann med trompet, Young Man with a Trumpet, Η γυναίκα των χιμαιρών, Трубач, 情熱の狂想曲

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Amy North People try to find security in a lot of strange ways. You seem to have solved your problems - at least while you're playing that trumpet.
Rick Martin I don't understand a word you're saying, but I love the sound of your voice. It's got a wonderful rough spot in it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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