Young Man with a Horn, Música en el alma, Young Man of Music, Der Jazztrompeter, Der Mann ihrer Träume, Mladic s trubom, A trombitás fiatalember, Chimere, Duas Mulheres, Dois Destinos, El trompetista, Êxito Fugaz, I gynaika ton himairon, Jeune fou à la trompette, La femme aux chimères, Mladík s trumpetou, Młody człowiek z trąbką, Musiikkia veressä, Muziek in 't bloed, Rhythmus, Leidenschaft und Liebe, Trompetli Adam, Ung man med trumpet, Ung mand med trompet, Ung mann med trompet, Young Man with a Trumpet, Η γυναίκα των χιμαιρών, Трубач, 情熱の狂想曲
Film rating
7.2
Rate11 votes
7.2IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Amy NorthPeople try to find security in a lot of strange ways. You seem to have solved your problems - at least while you're playing that trumpet.
Rick MartinI don't understand a word you're saying, but I love the sound of your voice. It's got a wonderful rough spot in it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.