ProductionUniversal Pictures, Alfred J. Hitchcock Productions
Also known as
Family Plot, Trama macabra, Arvet, Complot de famille, Familiengrab, 大巧局, Aile Oyunu, Alfred Hitchcock's 53rd Film, Alfred Hitchcock's Family Plot, Arven, Complot de familie, Complotto di famiglia, Családi összeesküvés, Deceit, Deception, Družinska zarota, Family Plot - den enes død..., Family Plot, la trama, Intriga em Família, Intryga rodzinna, La trama, Missing Heir, Obiteljska zavjera, Perintö, Rodinné spiknutí, Šeimos intrigos, Toteye family, Yoreshet, Οικογενειακή συνωμοσία, Στη σκιά του τρόμου, Семейна интрига, Семейный заговор, ヒッチコックのファミリー・プロット, Ընտանեկան Սյուժե, 家庭阴谋
Film rating
6.8
Rate12 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
GeorgeSmells fishy to me.
BlancheWell even fish smells good when you're starving to death.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.