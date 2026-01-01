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Poster of Family Plot
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Family Plot
6.8

Family Plot

, 1976
Family Plot
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Family Plot
6.8

Synopsis

A phony psychic/con artist and her taxi driver/private investigator boyfriend encounter a pair of serial kidnappers while trailing a missing heir in California.

Cast

Karen Black
Fran
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
George Lumley
Barbara Harris
Blanche Tyler
William Devane
Arthur Adamson
Ed Lauter
Maloney
Cathleen Nesbitt
Julia Rainbird
Katherine Helmond
Mrs. Maloney
Warren J. Kemmerling
Grandison
Edith Atwater
Mrs. Clay
William Prince
Bishop
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer Ernest Lehman, Victor Canning
Composer John Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1976
World premiere 9 April 1976
Release date
9 April 1976 Russia 16+
6 August 1976 Finland K-12
15 March 2006 France
9 September 1976 Germany
26 April 1976 Great Britain
8 September 1976 Greece
18 October 1979 Hungary
3 November 1978 Iran
27 August 1976 Ireland PG
28 August 1976 Japan
9 April 1976 Kazakhstan
9 April 1976 USA
9 April 1976 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $4,490,375
Worldwide Gross $111
Production Universal Pictures, Alfred J. Hitchcock Productions
Also known as
Family Plot, Trama macabra, Arvet, Complot de famille, Familiengrab, 大巧局, Aile Oyunu, Alfred Hitchcock's 53rd Film, Alfred Hitchcock's Family Plot, Arven, Complot de familie, Complotto di famiglia, Családi összeesküvés, Deceit, Deception, Družinska zarota, Family Plot - den enes død..., Family Plot, la trama, Intriga em Família, Intryga rodzinna, La trama, Missing Heir, Obiteljska zavjera, Perintö, Rodinné spiknutí, Šeimos intrigos, Toteye family, Yoreshet, Οικογενειακή συνωμοσία, Στη σκιά του τρόμου, Семейна интрига, Семейный заговор, ヒッチコックのファミリー・プロット, Ընտանեկան Սյուժե, 家庭阴谋

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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