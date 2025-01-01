Lang - The GermansKarl, we cannot afford to take a chance. We must win.
[the Germans have scored their first goal]
German - The CommentatorsAnd listen to that applause!
[the lead commentator turns on an electronic 'canned applause' device, turning it up to maximum]
German - The CommentatorsThe crowd is going wild!
[the camera pans through the audience, showing they're completely silent]
Renée - The French[Hatch has asked how she feels about sheltering him]How do I feel? I feel responsible. Hopeful. When I get word that someone I sheltered is safe, then I'm happy. I can forget them. But when I hear that they've been caught or killed, then I remember everything. I remember their face, their voices, what they said about their parents, their child, their pets, and I mourn for them. I don't want to mourn for you.
[the camera focuses on the five men, frail and starved, dressed in filthy rags]
Colonel Waldron - The English[angrily]You are a naive fool, Colby. Insisting on great players? Von Steiner has sent you five skeletons. Guarantees that you'll turn up in Paris for his propaganda victory.
Colonel Waldron - The EnglishThe Germans are doing their job very well. London knows. We heard it on the news. It's in all the papers. They're calling it another German lie. London is saying that no British officer would ever be involved in such a game.