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Poster of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
6.1

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

, 1972
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
USA / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
6.1

Synopsis

In a futuristic world that has embraced ape slavery, Caesar, the son of the late simians Cornelius and Zira, surfaces after almost twenty years of hiding out from the authorities, and prepares for a slave revolt against humanity.

Cast

Roddy McDowall
Caesar
Don Murray
Governor Breck
Hari Rhodes
MacDonald
Severn Darden
Kolp
Lou Wagner
Busboy
John Randolph
Commission Chairman
Ricardo Montalbán
Armando
Natalie Trundy
Lisa
Asa Maynor
Mrs. Riley
H.M. Wynant
Hoskyns
Director J. Lee Thompson
Writer Paul Dehn, Pierre Boulle
Composer Tom Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1972
Online premiere 23 April 2021
World premiere 29 June 1972
Release date
29 June 1972 Russia 12+
29 June 1972 Brazil
3 November 1972 Denmark
29 June 1972 Finland K-16
9 August 1972 France
10 August 1972 Germany
24 September 1972 Great Britain
24 September 1972 Ireland
31 January 1973 Italy
22 July 1972 Japan
29 June 1972 Kazakhstan
27 March 1979 Portugal
29 June 1972 Romania 12
11 May 1973 Spain
27 September 1972 Sweden
29 June 1972 USA
29 June 1972 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $1,700,000
Worldwide Gross $9,043,472
Production Twentieth Century Fox, APJAC Productions
Also known as
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, Conquista del planeta de los simios, Dobytie Planéty opíc, A Conquista do Planeta dos Macacos, Eroberung vom Planet der Affen, Erövringen av apornas planet, 1999: Conquista della Terra, A majmok bolygója IV. - A hódítás, Ahvide planeet 4, Apinoiden planeetan valloitus, Chinh Phục Hành Tinh Khỉ, Conquista do Planeta dos Macacos, Cucerirea planetei maimuţelor, De apen grijpen de macht, I kataktisi tou planiti ton pithikon, Kampen om Apeplaneten, La conquête de la planète des singes, La conquista del planeta de los simios, La rebelión de los simios, Maymunlar Cehenneminde İsyan, Oprør på abernes planet, Osvajanje planeta majmuna, Podbój Planety Małp, Saru no wakusei: seifuku, Taskhire sayyare vahshiha, Η κατάκτηση του πλανήτη των πιθήκων, Завладяването на планетата на маймуните, Завоевание планеты обезьян, Завоювання планети мавп, Освајање планете мајмуна, 猿の惑星 征服, Meymunlar Cəhənnəmində Üsyan, Planet of the Apes 4: Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 猿の惑星・征服, La Planète des Singes 4: La conquête de la planète des singes, 人猿星球4

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

Quotes

MacDonald Caesar... Caesar! This is not how it was meant to be.
Caesar In your view or mine?
MacDonald Violence prolongs hate, hate prolongs violence. By what right are you spilling blood?
Caesar By the slave's right to punish his persecutor.
MacDonald I, a descendant of slaves, am asking you to show humanity.
Caesar But, I was not born human.
MacDonald I know. The child of the evolved apes.
Caesar Whose children shall rule the earth.
MacDonald For better or for worse?
Caesar Do you think it could be worse?
MacDonald Do you think this riot will win freedom for all your people? By tomorrow...
Caesar By tomorrow it will be too late. Why a tiny, mindless insect like the emperor moth can communicate with another over a distance of 80 miles...
MacDonald An emperor ape might do slightly better?
Caesar Slightly? What you have seen here today, apes on the 5 continents will be imitating tomorrow.
MacDonald With knives against guns? With kerosene cans against flamethrowers?
Caesar Where there is fire, there is smoke. And in that smoke, from this day forward, my people will crouch and conspire and plot and plan for the inevitable day of Man's downfall - the day when he finally and self-destructively turns his weapons against his own kind. The day of the writing in the sky, when your cities lie buried under radioactive rubble! When the sea is a dead sea, and the land is a wasteland out of which I will lead my people from their captivity! And we will build our own cities in which there will be no place for humans except to serve our ends! And we shall found our own armies, our own religion, our own dynasty! And that day is upon you... now!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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