MacDonald Caesar... Caesar! This is not how it was meant to be.

Caesar In your view or mine?

MacDonald Violence prolongs hate, hate prolongs violence. By what right are you spilling blood?

Caesar By the slave's right to punish his persecutor.

MacDonald I, a descendant of slaves, am asking you to show humanity.

Caesar But, I was not born human.

MacDonald I know. The child of the evolved apes.

Caesar Whose children shall rule the earth.

MacDonald For better or for worse?

Caesar Do you think it could be worse?

MacDonald Do you think this riot will win freedom for all your people? By tomorrow...

Caesar By tomorrow it will be too late. Why a tiny, mindless insect like the emperor moth can communicate with another over a distance of 80 miles...

MacDonald An emperor ape might do slightly better?

Caesar Slightly? What you have seen here today, apes on the 5 continents will be imitating tomorrow.

MacDonald With knives against guns? With kerosene cans against flamethrowers?