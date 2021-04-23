MacDonald
Caesar... Caesar! This is not how it was meant to be.
Caesar
In your view or mine?
MacDonald
Violence prolongs hate, hate prolongs violence. By what right are you spilling blood?
Caesar
By the slave's right to punish his persecutor.
MacDonald
I, a descendant of slaves, am asking you to show humanity.
Caesar
But, I was not born human.
MacDonald
I know. The child of the evolved apes.
Caesar
Whose children shall rule the earth.
MacDonald
For better or for worse?
Caesar
Do you think it could be worse?
MacDonald
Do you think this riot will win freedom for all your people? By tomorrow...
Caesar
By tomorrow it will be too late. Why a tiny, mindless insect like the emperor moth can communicate with another over a distance of 80 miles...
MacDonald
An emperor ape might do slightly better?
Caesar
Slightly? What you have seen here today, apes on the 5 continents will be imitating tomorrow.
MacDonald
With knives against guns? With kerosene cans against flamethrowers?
Caesar
Where there is fire, there is smoke. And in that smoke, from this day forward, my people will crouch and conspire and plot and plan for the inevitable day of Man's downfall - the day when he finally and self-destructively turns his weapons against his own kind. The day of the writing in the sky, when your cities lie buried under radioactive rubble! When the sea is a dead sea, and the land is a wasteland out of which I will lead my people from their captivity! And we will build our own cities in which there will be no place for humans except to serve our ends! And we shall found our own armies, our own religion, our own dynasty! And that day is upon you... now!