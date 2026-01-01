Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Yentl Yentl Awards

Awards and nominations of Yentl 1983

Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984 Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Musical Score
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more