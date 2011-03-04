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Poster of The Jewel
6.7
The Jewel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Jewel
6.7

The Jewel

, 2011
Il gioiellino
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Jewel
6.7
The Jewel - Trailer
The Jewel  Trailer

Cast

Toni Servillo
Toni Servillo
Ernesto Botta
Remo Girone
Remo Girone
Amanzio Rastelli
Sarah Felberbaum
Sarah Felberbaum
Laura Aliprandi
Fausto Maria Sciarappa
Fausto Maria Sciarappa
Franco Schianchi
Renato Carpentieri
Crusco
Lino Guanciale
Lino Guanciale
Filippo Magnaghi
Vanessa Compagnucci
Barbara Magnaghi
Lisa Galantini
Segretaria Carla
Maurizio Marchetti
Giulio Fontana
Adriana De Guilmi
Signora Rastelli
Director Andrea Molaioli
Writer Ludovica Rampoldi, Gabriele Romagnoli, Andrea Molaioli
Composer Teho Teardo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 4 March 2011
Release date
28 December 2011 France
4 March 2011 Italy
Worldwide Gross $1,368,586
Production Indigo Film, Babe Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Il gioiellino, The Jewel, Cacko, L'empire des Rastelli, The Little Gem, Конфетка, 至宝　ある巨大企業の犯罪

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Jewel - Trailer
The Jewel Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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