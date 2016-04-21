Le confessioni, The Confessions, As Confissões, Farlige bekendelser, Farlige forbindelser, Las confesiones, Les confessions, Pihtimused, Políticos Não Se Confessam, Spovedi, Spowiedzi, Titkok és vallomások, Tunnustukset, Tunnustuksia, Οι εξομολογήσεις, Зізнання, Изповеди, Изповедите, Признание, 修道士は沈黙する, 告解高峰會, 忏悔录
Film rating
6.1
Rate14 votes
6.1IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.