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Poster of The Confessions
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Confessions
6.1

The Confessions

, 2016
Le confessioni
Italy, France / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Confessions
6.1

Cast

Toni Servillo
Toni Servillo
Roberto Salus
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Roché
Pierfrancesco Favino
Pierfrancesco Favino
Ministro italiano
Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu
Mark Klein
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen
Claire Seth
Marie-Josée Croze
Marie-Josée Croze
Ministro canadese
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Kis
Richard Sammel
Ministro tedesco
Johan Heldenbergh
Johan Heldenbergh
Michael Wintzl
Togo Igawa
Ministro giapponese
Director Roberto Andò
Writer Roberto Andò, Angelo Pasquini
Composer Nicola Piovani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 26 September 2016
World premiere 21 April 2016
Release date
17 November 2016 Brazil
8 December 2016 Greece
21 April 2016 Italy
13 October 2016 Netherlands
22 June 2017 Portugal
26 May 2017 Spain
17 December 2016 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,859,604
Production BiBi Film, Barbary Films, Canal+
Also known as
Le confessioni, The Confessions, As Confissões, Farlige bekendelser, Farlige forbindelser, Las confesiones, Les confessions, Pihtimused, Políticos Não Se Confessam, Spovedi, Spowiedzi, Titkok és vallomások, Tunnustukset, Tunnustuksia, Οι εξομολογήσεις, Зізнання, Изповеди, Изповедите, Признание, 修道士は沈黙する, 告解高峰會, 忏悔录

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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