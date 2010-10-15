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Poster of Gorbaciof
6.4
Gorbaciof - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Gorbaciof
6.4

Gorbaciof

, 2010
Gorbaciof
Italy / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Gorbaciof
6.4
Gorbaciof - Trailer
Gorbaciof  Trailer

Cast

Toni Servillo
Toni Servillo
Gorbaciof
Me Yang
Gaetano Bruno
Gaetano Bruno
L'Arabo
Hal Yamanouchi
Hal Yamanouchi
Padre di Lila
Mi Yang
Lila
Geppy Gleijeses
L'avvocato
Antonio Buonomo
Direttore supermarket
Agostino Chiummariello
Direttore fabbrica
Salvatore Ruocco
Guardia
Nello Mascia
Nello Mascia
Vanacore
Francesco Paglino
Rapinatore
Director Stefano Incerti
Writer Diego De Silva, Stefano Incerti
Composer Teho Teardo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 15 October 2010
Release date
15 October 2010 Italy
Worldwide Gross $879,825
Production Devon Cinematografica, Surf Film, The Bottom Line
Also known as
Gorbaciof, Gorbachev, Gorbaciof - Il cassiere col vizio del gioco, Un tigre parmi les singes, Горбачев, 戈爾巴喬夫, 浪擲人生

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Gorbaciof - Trailer
Gorbaciof Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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