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Poster of As Young as You Feel
6.5
Kinoafisha Films As Young as You Feel
6.5

As Young as You Feel

, 1951
As Young as You Feel
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of As Young as You Feel
6.5

Cast

Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Russ Tamblyn
Russ Tamblyn
Monty Woolley
Thelma Ritter
Jean Peters
Constance Bennett
Director Harmon Jones
Writer Paddy Chayefsky, Lamar Trotti
Composer Cyril J. Mockridge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 15 June 1951
Release date
15 June 1951 USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
As Young as You Feel, Nunca es tarde, Alter schützt vor Torheit nicht, Cât de tânăr te simţi, El gran impostor, Evig lögnare, Ikuinen valehtelija, L'affascinante bugiardo, Plats för skratt, Presidenten kommer, Rendez-moi ma femme, Sempre Jovem, Te oud, m'n beste, The Great American Hoax, Toks jaunas kaip ir jautiesi, Trop vieux mon vieux, Will You Love Me in December?, Zo jong als je je voelt, Моложе себя и не почувствуешь, 素晴らしき哉、定年!, 自我感覺年輕

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Frank Erickson [Trying to convince Gallagher that their visitor was a fake] All you have to do is to look at his picture in the file, sir.
Horace Gallagher Never mind the file. Now let me get this straight. You say the whole world thinks that the man who inspected our plant yesterday was the president of the Consolidated Motors, is that it?
Frank Erickson Yes, sir. Then he made a speech at the Chamber of Commerce.
Horace Gallagher Mr. McKinley thinks he is the president of the Consolidated Motors, the papers think so, the Chamber of Commerce thinks so, but you don't. You think he is a measly little printer in our hand-press department.
Frank Erickson I am sorry if you refuse to believe me, Mr. Gallagher.
Horace Gallagher [sarcastically] Aw, don't be silly Erickson. Of course I believe you. And by the way, my name isn't Gallagher. I am Harry Truman, President of the United States. And you are not Erickson. You're Princess Elizabeth's baby, bonny Prince Charley, remember?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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