Frank Erickson [Trying to convince Gallagher that their visitor was a fake] All you have to do is to look at his picture in the file, sir.

Horace Gallagher Never mind the file. Now let me get this straight. You say the whole world thinks that the man who inspected our plant yesterday was the president of the Consolidated Motors, is that it?

Frank Erickson Yes, sir. Then he made a speech at the Chamber of Commerce.

Horace Gallagher Mr. McKinley thinks he is the president of the Consolidated Motors, the papers think so, the Chamber of Commerce thinks so, but you don't. You think he is a measly little printer in our hand-press department.

Frank Erickson I am sorry if you refuse to believe me, Mr. Gallagher.