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Poster of The Fireball
5.7
Kinoafisha Films The Fireball
5.7

The Fireball

, 1950
The Fireball
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Fireball
5.7

Cast

Mickey Rooney
Johnny Casar
Milburn Stone
Jeff Davis
Sam Flint
Dr. Barton
Beverly Tyler
Mary Reeves
John Hedloe
James Anderson
Al Hill
Kenner G. Kemp
Frank Mills
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Polly
Pat O'Brien
Father O'Hara
James Brown
Allen
Director Tay Garnett
Writer Tay Garnett, Horace McCoy
Composer Victor Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 7 October 1950
Release date
9 November 1950 USA
Production Bert E. Friedlob Productions, Thor Productions
Also known as
The Fireball, Fama sin gloria, Błyskawica, Dark Challenge, El desafío, Johnny gör sensation, Kerskuri, Le Roi de la piste, Lo spaccone vagabondo, Mingea de foc, O Faísca, Rollschuhfieber, Ruedas de fuego, The Challenge

Film rating

5.7
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Johnny Casar Well, hiya, Champ! Thought you'd be down practicing. You could use plenty of it
Mack Miller You loud-mouthed little pest...
Johnny Casar Woof, woof woof!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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