5.7The Fireball
The Fireball, 1950
USA / Drama / 18+
Cast
Mickey Rooney
Johnny Casar
Milburn Stone
Jeff Davis
Beverly Tyler
Mary Reeves
John Hedloe
James Anderson
Pat O'Brien
Father O'Hara
James Brown
Allen
Director Tay Garnett
Writer Tay Garnett, Horace McCoy
Composer Victor Young
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 7 October 1950
Release date
|9 November 1950
|USA
Production Bert E. Friedlob Productions, Thor Productions
Also known as
The Fireball, Fama sin gloria, Błyskawica, Dark Challenge, El desafío, Johnny gör sensation, Kerskuri, Le Roi de la piste, Lo spaccone vagabondo, Mingea de foc, O Faísca, Rollschuhfieber, Ruedas de fuego, The Challenge
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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