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Poster of Je t'aime moi non plus
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Je t'aime moi non plus
6.3

Je t'aime moi non plus

, 1976
Je t'aime moi non plus
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Je t'aime moi non plus
6.3

Cast

Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin
Joe Dallesandro
Hugues Quester
Reinhard Kolldehoff
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Jimmy Davis
Director Serge Gainsbourg
Writer Serge Gainsbourg
Composer Serge Gainsbourg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 10 March 1976
Release date
10 March 1976 France
26 August 1976 Germany 16
3 December 1983 Japan R15+
10 March 1976 Romania 18
10 March 1976 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $24,539
Production Président Films, Renn Productions
Also known as
Je t'aime moi non plus, I Love You, I Don't, Amor Marginal, Ego den s'agapo, Elsk mig som du vil, Erotiko trio, Han, hun og hen, Je t'aime, Kocha, nie kocha, Paixão Selvagem, Rakastan, en rakasta, Szeretlek, én se téged, Te amo... pero yo no, Yo te amo, yo tampoco, Обичам те, а аз не, Я тебя люблю... Я тебя тоже нет, ジュ・テーム・モワ・ノン・プリュ, ジュ・テーム...

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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