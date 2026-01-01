Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Tango

Tango

Tango 18+
Country France
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 1970
World premiere 7 July 1970
Also known as
Tango
Director
Jean Kerchbron
Cast
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Martine Kelly
Fred Pasquali
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tango
A Loving Father 6.1
A Loving Father (2002)
Je t'aime moi non plus 6.3
Je t'aime moi non plus (1976)
Le divan de Staline 4.6
Le divan de Staline (2017)
The End 5.5
The End (2016)
Welcome to New York 5.6
Welcome to New York (2014)
The Man Who Laughs 6.1
The Man Who Laughs (2012)
The Singer 6.4
The Singer (2006)
Nathalie... 5.7
Nathalie... (2003)
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette (1986)
Rive droite, rive gauche 5.7
Rive droite, rive gauche (1984)
Buffet froid 6.3
Buffet froid (1979)
1900 7.3
1900 (1976)

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
