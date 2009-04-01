Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Miguel Ángel Suárez
Miguel Ángel Suárez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miguel Ángel Suárez
Miguel Ángel Suárez
Miguel Ángel Suárez
Date of Birth
5 July 1939
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 April 2009
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Under Suspicion
(2000)
6.9
Bananas
(1971)
6.8
Stir Crazy
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2000
1980
1971
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.1
Under Suspicion
Under Suspicion
Thriller, Drama
2000, France / USA
6.8
Stir Crazy
Stir Crazy
Crime, Comedy
1980, USA
6.9
Bananas
Bananas
Comedy
1971, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree