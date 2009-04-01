Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Miguel Ángel Suárez Miguel Ángel Suárez
Kinoafisha Persons Miguel Ángel Suárez

Miguel Ángel Suárez

Miguel Ángel Suárez

Date of Birth
5 July 1939
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 April 2009
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Under Suspicion 7.1
Under Suspicion (2000)
Bananas 6.9
Bananas (1971)
Stir Crazy 6.8
Stir Crazy (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Under Suspicion 7.1
Under Suspicion Under Suspicion
Thriller, Drama 2000, France / USA
Stir Crazy 6.8
Stir Crazy Stir Crazy
Crime, Comedy 1980, USA
Bananas 6.9
Bananas Bananas
Comedy 1971, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more