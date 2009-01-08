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Poster of Wonderful World
6.4
Wonderful World - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Wonderful World
6.4

Wonderful World

, 2009
Wonderful World
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wonderful World
6.4
Wonderful World - Trailer
Wonderful World  Trailer

Synopsis

Ben Singer has his cynical worldview darkened by his roommate Ibu's sudden medical situation, though the arrival of Ibu's sister, Khadi, might remedy both men's ills.

Cast

Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Ben Singer
Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan
Khadi
Jodelle Ferland
Jodelle Ferland
Sandra
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Cyril
Ally Walker
Eliza
Kristie Miller
Cassie
Michael Kenneth Williams
Michael Kenneth Williams
Ibu
Philip Baker Hall
Philip Baker Hall
The Man
Zacharias Foppe
Leon
Cristen Barnes
Suzie
Director Joshua Goldin
Writer Joshua Goldin
Composer Craig Richey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 8 January 2009
Release date
5 June 2009 Russia 18+
5 June 2009 Kazakhstan
5 June 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $9,309
Production Cold Iron Pictures, K5 International, Ambush Entertainment
Also known as
Wonderful World, Csodálatos világ, Cudowny świat, Удивительный мир, 精彩世界

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Wonderful World - Trailer
Wonderful World Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Wonderful World

Quotes

Ben Singer [Courtroom presentation] I know I'm just a joke to you, and you only decided to hear my case because you're amused. Some crackpot acting as his own attorney accusing the city of depraved indifference. Do you know what the most crowded room is in the Getty Museum? It's the room with Van Gogh's Irises. Why? Because someone bought the painting for 54 million dollars. There's a reverential silence in the Iris room; Mr. and Mrs. Museum Goer might as well be looking at a framed pile of cash. Newspapers publish movie grosses, if a movie grosses over a hundred million dollars, we assume it must be good. There's no God, there's no beauty, if a painting or a CD doesn't sell, throw it out. The 910 Freeway has a very sharp turn as it winds into the valley from the hills. And every year four or five motorists are killed on this spot. And the city conducted a costs and effects study, and concluded that the costs in terms of human life was not equal to the cost of rebuilding the highway. And so this deadly spot on the highway remains and in five years 20 more people will die. Well if this isn't depraved indifference, I don't know what is. Ibu Endai came her from Senegal; he worked a guard in an outlet store in Carson. He's a great chess player, he's my friend. And, uh, he was thrown away. Well, what kind of a world do we live in that his life is worth less than this Nobody's ability to get quickly into a parking space. Or the city impound's need to for revenue so that each one of these amoebas can have a beach house in Miami. Is that really the kind of world we want to live in?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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