Kinoafisha Films The Oh in Ohio

The Oh in Ohio

The Oh in Ohio 18+
Synopsis

Priscilla Chase is a woman who has never had an orgasm.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 30 March 2006
Release date
30 March 2006 Russia 16+
8 August 2006 Great Britain
30 March 2006 Kazakhstan
30 March 2006 USA
30 March 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $648,183
Production Ambush Entertainment, The AV Club, Cold Iron Pictures
Also known as
The Oh in Ohio, Divoká jízda, Em Busca do Prazer, Mi punto G, Niespełnione pragnienia, O Oh! em Orgasmo, Oh ca în Ohio, Oh in Ohio, OH in Ohio - Odottamattomia nautintoja, Oh u Ohaju, Óh, óh Ohio, Prima o poi s...vengo!, The Oh in Ohio - odottamattomia nautintoja, To oh! sto Ohio, Ωχ! στο Οχάιο, Оргазм в Огайо, Ох в Охайо, 오 인 오하이오
Director
Billy Kent
Cast
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Winter Ave Zoli
Miranda Bailey
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
[Kristen becomes topless]
Kristen Taylor Jack?
Jack Chase [nervously] Uh - Uh, yeah?
Kristen Taylor [whispers] Fuck the shit outta me.
Stills
