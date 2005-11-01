Menu
Lovewrecked

Lovewrecked

Lovewrecked 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

On a Caribbean cruise, Jenny is marooned on a beach with her rock and roll idol. Deliriously in love with the idea of time alone with him, she manages to hide the fact that they're a stone's throw away from their resort.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 1 November 2005
World premiere 1 November 2005
Release date
1 June 2006 Russia Вест 16+
1 June 2006 Belarus
8 June 2006 Brazil
1 November 2005 Dominica
18 May 2007 Great Britain
1 June 2006 Kazakhstan
21 January 2007 USA
1 June 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $3,505,963
Production Media 8 Entertainment, Bacon & Eggs, International Entertainment Corp.
Also known as
Love Wrecked, Lovewrecked, Temptation Island, Solos por accidente, A sztárkivetett, Amore al primo tuffo, Amour à la dérive, Aşk Adası, Brodolomka ljubezni, Enamorados por accidente, Erotevmenoi navagoi, Haaksirikkohuijaus, L'amour à la dérive, Ljubavni brodolom, Lovewrecked - Liebe über Bord, Mi ligue en apuros, Paradise Beach - Groupies inklusive, Perdida de Amores, Rozbitkowie, S.O.S. do Amor, Summertime - Sole, cuore... amore, Szerelem a szigeten, Une fan pas comme les autres, Кохання на острові, Любовь на острове, Разбита любов, ラブ・ウレック
Director
Randal Kleiser
Cast
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes
Chris Carmack
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett
Fred Willard
Fred Willard
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Cast and Crew
