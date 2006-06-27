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Poster of Red Riding Hood
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Red Riding Hood
3.9

Red Riding Hood

, 2006
Red Riding Hood
USA / Musical, Fantasy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Red Riding Hood
3.9

Cast

Lainie Kazan
Lainie Kazan
Grandma
Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill
The Hunter
Morgan Thompson
Red
Sam Oz Stone
Rusty
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Red's Dad
Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar
Red's Mom
Joey Fatone
Big Bad Wolf
Donzaleigh Abernathy
Newscaster
Andrea Bowen
Ashley #2
Mary Jo Catlett
Shopkeeper Woman
Director Randal Kleiser
Writer Timothy Dolan, Jacob Grimm, Wilhelm Grimm
Composer Bruce Roberts, David Tobocman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 27 June 2006
Release date
27 June 2006 Russia 6+
27 June 2006 Kazakhstan
27 June 2006 USA
27 June 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $1,600,000
Production Tag Entertainment
Also known as
Red Riding Hood, Caperucita Roja: El cuento clásico con un toque de magia, Cappuccetto rosso, Chapeuzinho no Século XXI, Czerwony Kapturek, O Capuchinho Vermelho, Red Riding Hood - Rotkäppchen kehrt zurück, Scufita Rosie, Η Κοκκινοσκουφίτσα, Красная Шапочка, Червона шапочка

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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