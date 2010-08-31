Menu
Mick Lally
Mick Lally
Date of Birth
10 November 1945
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 August 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Secret of Kells
(2009)
6.6
Circle of Friends
(1995)
7.3
The Secret of Kells
The Secret of Kells
Adventure, Animation
2009, France / Belgium / Ireland
Watch trailer
6.6
Circle of Friends
Circle Of Friends
Romantic, Drama
1995, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
