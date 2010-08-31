Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mick Lally Mick Lally
Kinoafisha Persons Mick Lally

Mick Lally

Mick Lally

Date of Birth
10 November 1945
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 August 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Secret of Kells 7.3
The Secret of Kells (2009)
Circle of Friends 6.6
Circle of Friends (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Secret of Kells 7.3
The Secret of Kells The Secret of Kells
Adventure, Animation 2009, France / Belgium / Ireland
Watch trailer
Circle of Friends 6.6
Circle of Friends Circle Of Friends
Romantic, Drama 1995, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more