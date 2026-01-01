Menu
Awards and nominations of A Simple Life 2011

Venice Film Festival 2011 Venice Film Festival 2011
Best Actress
Winner
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Gianni Astrei Award
Winner
Nazareno Taddei Award
Winner
Equal Opportunity Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2011 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2011
FICC Jury Prize
Winner
Grand Prize
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
