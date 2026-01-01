Menu
Wang Fuli
Wang Fuli

Wang Fuli

Date of Birth
12 November 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Simple Life 7.5
A Simple Life Tao jie
Drama 2011, Hong Kong
