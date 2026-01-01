Menu
Wang Fuli
Date of Birth
12 November 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.5
A Simple Life
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2011
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.5
A Simple Life
Tao jie
Drama
2011, Hong Kong
