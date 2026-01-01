Menu
Marjorie Lovett
Date of Birth
4 October 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Apt Pupil
(1998)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
Apt Pupil
Apt Pupil
Drama, Thriller
1998, USA / Canada / France
