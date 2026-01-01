Marjorie Lovett

Menu
Date of Birth
4 October 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Apt Pupil Apt Pupil
Drama, Thriller 1998, USA / Canada / France
