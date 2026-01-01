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Edmund Gwenn
Edmund Gwenn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edmund Gwenn
Edmund Gwenn
Edmund Gwenn
Date of Birth
26 September 1877
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 September 1959
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Pride and Prejudice
(1940)
7.7
Miracle on 34th Street
(1947)
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
(1940)
Filmography
7.1
The Trouble with Harry
The Trouble with Harry
Comedy
1955, USA
7.4
Life with Father
Life with Father
Comedy
1947, USA
7.7
Miracle on 34th Street
Miracle on 34th Street
Family, Comedy, Romantic, Drama, Fantasy
1947, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Undercurrent
Undercurrent
Film-Noir, Thriller
1946, USA
7.1
Lassie Come Home
Lassie Come Home
Family, Adventure, Drama
1943, USA
7.2
Charley's Aunt
Charley's Aunt
Romantic, Comedy
1941, USA
7.7
Pride and Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Foreign Correspondent
Romantic, War, Thriller
1940, USA
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