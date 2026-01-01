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Edmund Gwenn
Edmund Gwenn Edmund Gwenn
Kinoafisha Persons Edmund Gwenn

Edmund Gwenn

Edmund Gwenn

Date of Birth
26 September 1877
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 September 1959
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Pride and Prejudice 7.7
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Miracle on 34th Street 7.7
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent (1940)

Filmography

The Trouble with Harry 7.1
The Trouble with Harry The Trouble with Harry
Comedy 1955, USA
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father Life with Father
Comedy 1947, USA
Miracle on 34th Street 7.7
Miracle on 34th Street Miracle on 34th Street
Family, Comedy, Romantic, Drama, Fantasy 1947, USA
Watch trailer
Undercurrent 6.5
Undercurrent Undercurrent
Film-Noir, Thriller 1946, USA
Lassie Come Home 7.1
Lassie Come Home Lassie Come Home
Family, Adventure, Drama 1943, USA
Charley's Aunt 7.2
Charley's Aunt Charley's Aunt
Romantic, Comedy 1941, USA
Pride and Prejudice 7.7
Pride and Prejudice Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent Foreign Correspondent
Romantic, War, Thriller 1940, USA
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