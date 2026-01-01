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Poster of The Joker Is Wild
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Joker Is Wild
7.0

The Joker Is Wild

, 1957
The Joker Is Wild
USA / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Joker Is Wild
7.0

Cast

Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Mitzi Gaynor
Jeanne Crain
Eddie Albert
Beverly Garland
Jackie Coogan
Director Charles Vidor
Writer Oscar Saul, Art Cohn
Composer Walter Scharf
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 26 September 1957
Release date
26 September 1958 Germany 16
26 September 1957 USA
Production AMBL Productions
Also known as
The Joker Is Wild, La máscara del dolor, Le pantin brisé, A Arte e a Vida, All the Way, Arpinaama, Chorei por Você, Çılgın şarkıcı, De ontredderde grapjas, Es geschah in Chicago, Gangsterin kosto, Hôyô, I natklubbens rampelys, Il Jolly è impazzito, Joker i leken, Komik, Nattens glade syndere, O hartopaiktis tragoudistis, Schicksalsmelodie, The Joker, Tussen twee vrouwen, Ο χαρτοπαίκτης τραγουδιστής, Джокер, 抱擁（1957）

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Joe E. Lewis You know I wish I had a camera right now, because I could get the perfect picture of a guy with his two feet in his mouth.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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