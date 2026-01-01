The Joker Is Wild, La máscara del dolor, Le pantin brisé, A Arte e a Vida, All the Way, Arpinaama, Chorei por Você, Çılgın şarkıcı, De ontredderde grapjas, Es geschah in Chicago, Gangsterin kosto, Hôyô, I natklubbens rampelys, Il Jolly è impazzito, Joker i leken, Komik, Nattens glade syndere, O hartopaiktis tragoudistis, Schicksalsmelodie, The Joker, Tussen twee vrouwen, Ο χαρτοπαίκτης τραγουδιστής, Джокер, 抱擁（1957）
Film rating
7.0
Rate13 votes
7IMDb
Quotes
Joe E. LewisYou know I wish I had a camera right now, because I could get the perfect picture of a guy with his two feet in his mouth.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.