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Mitzi Gaynor
Mitzi Gaynor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitzi Gaynor
Mitzi Gaynor
Mitzi Gaynor
Date of Birth
4 September 1931
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
17 October 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
(2024)
7.7
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
(2021)
7.0
The Joker Is Wild
(1957)
Filmography
8.4
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
2024, USA
7.7
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
Biography, Documentary
2021, USA
6.1
For Love or Money
For Love or Money
Comedy
1963, USA
7
The Joker Is Wild
The Joker Is Wild
Musical, Drama
1957, USA
6.4
There's No Business Like Show Business
There's No Business Like Show Business
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Musical
1954, USA
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