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Mitzi Gaynor Mitzi Gaynor
Kinoafisha Persons Mitzi Gaynor

Mitzi Gaynor

Mitzi Gaynor

Date of Birth
4 September 1931
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
17 October 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

8.4
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion (2024)
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It 7.7
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)
The Joker Is Wild 7.0
The Joker Is Wild (1957)

Filmography

8.4
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
2024, USA
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It 7.7
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
Biography, Documentary 2021, USA
For Love or Money 6.1
For Love or Money For Love or Money
Comedy 1963, USA
The Joker Is Wild 7
The Joker Is Wild The Joker Is Wild
Musical, Drama 1957, USA
There's No Business Like Show Business 6.4
There's No Business Like Show Business There's No Business Like Show Business
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, Musical 1954, USA
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