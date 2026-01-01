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Poster of Bombers B-52
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Bombers B-52
5.9

Bombers B-52

, 1957
Bombers B-52
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Bombers B-52
5.9

Synopsis

Sgt. Chuck Brennan always disliked playboy and hotshot, Col. Jim Herlihy. Now Chuck has even more reason to, Jim is dating his daughter, Lois.

Cast

Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Lois Brennan
Karl Malden
MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan
Marsha Hunt
Edith Brennan
Efrem Zimbalist Jr.
Col. Jim Herlihy
Don Kelly
MSgt. Darren McKine
Nelson Lee
Brig. Gen. Wayne Acton
Robert Nichols
Wilbur 'Brooklyn' Stuart
Ray Montgomery
Barnes
Robert Hover
Simpson
Frank Baker
Nightclub Patron
Director Gordon Douglas
Writer Irving Wallace, Sam Rolfe
Composer Leonard Rosenman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 15 November 1957
Release date
1 January 1958 Austria 12
21 February 1958 Germany
22 November 1957 USA
Budget $1,800,000
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Bombers B-52, Bombardier B.52, Bomber B-52, No Sleep Till Dawn, (Espera angustiosa), B. 52 nødlander, B52爆撃隊, Bombardeiro B-52, Bombardero B-52, Bombarderos B-52, Bombardiere B-52, Bombardiers B-52, Bombers B52, Bombowce B-52, Bombplan B-52, Bommenwerper B.52, Espera angustiosa, I giganti toccano il cielo, Pommittaja B-52, Şafak Bekçileri, Ta vomvardistika B-52, Бомбардировщики Б-52

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Edith Brennan [their daughter is on a date with Col. Herlihy] What's come over you? Lois knows the facts of life.
MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan Sure, she know the facts of life "old style" - she can handle the birds and the bees - but this guy's a jet job!
Edith Brennan Can't you forget what happened in Korea?
MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan It's more than that...
Edith Brennan But you said yourself he's a good pilot and a good officer.
MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan That's right, none better. I don't mind him handling a B-52 - but not my daughter!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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