Quotes
Edith Brennan [their daughter is on a date with Col. Herlihy] What's come over you? Lois knows the facts of life.
MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan Sure, she know the facts of life "old style" - she can handle the birds and the bees - but this guy's a jet job!
Edith Brennan Can't you forget what happened in Korea?
MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan It's more than that...
Edith Brennan But you said yourself he's a good pilot and a good officer.
MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan That's right, none better. I don't mind him handling a B-52 - but not my daughter!