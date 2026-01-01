Edith Brennan [their daughter is on a date with Col. Herlihy] What's come over you? Lois knows the facts of life.

MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan Sure, she know the facts of life "old style" - she can handle the birds and the bees - but this guy's a jet job!

Edith Brennan Can't you forget what happened in Korea?

MSgt. Chuck V. Brennan It's more than that...

Edith Brennan But you said yourself he's a good pilot and a good officer.