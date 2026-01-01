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Ann Jillian
Ann Jillian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ann Jillian
Ann Jillian
Ann Jillian
Date of Birth
29 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Gypsy
(1962)
6.6
Mr. Mom
(1983)
Filmography
6.6
Mr. Mom
Mr Mom
Romantic, Comedy
1983, USA
7.1
Gypsy
Gypsy
Musical, Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1962, USA
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