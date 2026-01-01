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Ann Jillian Ann Jillian
Kinoafisha Persons Ann Jillian

Ann Jillian

Ann Jillian

Date of Birth
29 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Gypsy 7.1
Gypsy (1962)
Mr. Mom 6.6
Mr. Mom (1983)

Filmography

Mr. Mom 6.6
Mr. Mom Mr Mom
Romantic, Comedy 1983, USA
Gypsy 7.1
Gypsy Gypsy
Musical, Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1962, USA
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