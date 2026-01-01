Menu
Mervyn LeRoy
Mervyn LeRoy
Date of Birth
15 October 1900
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 September 1987
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
(1939)
7.8
Waterloo Bridge
(1940)
7.3
Little Women
(1949)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Film-Noir
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
1962
1951
1949
1946
1940
1939
1936
1934
1931
All
9
Films
9
Director
9
Producer
3
7.1
Gypsy
Gypsy
Musical, Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1962, USA
7.2
Quo Vadis
Quo Vadis
Romantic, Drama
1951, USA
7.3
Little Women
Little Women
Drama, Romantic, Family
1949, USA
6.5
Without Reservations
Without Reservations
Comedy, Romantic
1946, USA
7.8
Waterloo Bridge
Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama
1940, USA
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure
1939, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Anthony Adverse
Anthony Adverse
Romantic, Adventure, Drama
1936, USA
7.1
Heat Lightning
Heat Lightning
Crime, Drama
1934, USA
7.2
Little Caesar
Little Caesar
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime
1931, USA
