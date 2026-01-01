Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mervyn LeRoy Mervyn LeRoy
Kinoafisha Persons Mervyn LeRoy

Mervyn LeRoy

Mervyn LeRoy

Date of Birth
15 October 1900
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 September 1987
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor

Popular Films

The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Little Women 7.3
Little Women (1949)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gypsy 7.1
Gypsy Gypsy
Musical, Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1962, USA
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis Quo Vadis
Romantic, Drama 1951, USA
Little Women 7.3
Little Women Little Women
Drama, Romantic, Family 1949, USA
Without Reservations 6.5
Without Reservations Without Reservations
Comedy, Romantic 1946, USA
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
Waterloo Bridge Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz The Wizard of Oz
Musical, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1939, USA
Watch trailer
Anthony Adverse 6.3
Anthony Adverse Anthony Adverse
Romantic, Adventure, Drama 1936, USA
Heat Lightning 7.1
Heat Lightning Heat Lightning
Crime, Drama 1934, USA
Little Caesar 7.2
Little Caesar Little Caesar
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime 1931, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more