Similar films for The Magic of Lassie
Lassie Adventure, Family
2005, USA / France / Great Britain
5.0
Beethoven's 2nd Romantic, Comedy, Family
1993, USA
6.0
Beethoven Comedy, Drama, Family
1992, USA
7.0
Coming Home War, Drama
1978, USA
7.0
Lassie Adventure, Family
1994, USA
6.0
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West Animation, Adventure, Family
1991, USA
6.0
Courage of Lassie Family, Adventure, Drama
1946, USA
6.0
National Velvet Drama, Family, Sport
1944, USA
7.0
Lassie Come Home Family, Adventure, Drama
1943, USA
7.0