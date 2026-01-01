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Poster of The Magic of Lassie
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Magic of Lassie
5.9

The Magic of Lassie

, 1978
The Magic of Lassie
USA / Family, Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Magic of Lassie
5.9

Synopsis

Lassie is trying to find her way home. She will have to run all the way from Colorado to California. Her loving owner is looking for her too.

Cast

Mickey Rooney
Gus
Pernell Roberts
Jamison
Stephanie Zimbalist
Kelly Mitchell
James Stewart
James Stewart
Clovis Mitchell
Michael Sharrett
Chris Mitchell
Alice Faye
The Waitress (Alice)
Gene Evans
Sheriff Andrews
Mike Mazurki
Apollo
Robert Lussier
Finch
Lane Davies
Allan Fogerty
Director Don Chaffey
Writer Robert B. Sherman, Richard M. Sherman, Jean Holloway
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 2 August 1978
Release date
2 August 1978 Russia 12+
2 August 1978 Kazakhstan
2 August 1978 USA
2 August 1978 Ukraine
MPAA G
Production Lassie Productions
Also known as
The Magic of Lassie, La magia de Lassie, A Magia de Lassie, Den förtrollande Lassie, La grande randonnée de Lassie, La magie de Lassie, La più bella avventura di Lassie, Lassie - Verdens bedste hund, Lassie på rymmen, Lassie, My Lassie, Lassien taikaa, Unsere Lassie, Utrolige Lassie, Varázslatos Lassie, Магия Лэсси, ラッシー

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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