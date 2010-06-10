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Poster of Miss Nobody
6.2
Miss Nobody - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Miss Nobody
6.2

Miss Nobody

, 2010
Miss Nobody
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Miss Nobody
6.2
Miss Nobody - Dubbed trailer
Miss Nobody  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A mild-mannered secretary discovers that she has a talent for murder as she ascends the corporate ladder.

Cast

Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb
Sarah Jane McKinney
Adam Goldberg
Adam Goldberg
Det. Sgt. Bill Malloy
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Claire McKinney
Missi Pyle
Missi Pyle
Charmaine
Brandon Routh
Brandon Routh
Milo Beeber
David Anthony Higgins
Morty Wickham
Geoffrey Lewis
Mr. Ketchum
Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox
Nan Wilder
Patrick Fischler
Patrick Fischler
Pierre JeJeune
Paula Marshall
Cynthia Bardo
Director Abram Cox
Writer Doug Steinberg
Composer John Dickson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 18 December 2012
World premiere 10 June 2010
Release date
21 July 2011 Russia Каравелла-DDC
21 July 2011 Belarus
21 July 2011 Kazakhstan
10 June 2010 USA
21 July 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $90,647
Production Miss Nobody Productions
Also known as
Miss Nobody, Bloody Secretary, Miss Senki, Uma Secretária de Morte, Мисс Никто, Міс Ніхто

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Miss Nobody - Dubbed trailer
Miss Nobody Dubbed trailer
Miss Nobody - Dubbed clip 2
Miss Nobody Dubbed clip 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[last lines]
Sarah Jane McKinney [narrating] Would I do things differently knowing what I know now? Would St. George not have killed the dragon? I'd never be a saint. But we can't start over. There is no past. There is no future. We only have now. The rest, like mom always said, is karma. We get what we deserve.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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