All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Would I do things differently knowing what I know now? Would St. George not have killed the dragon? I'd never be a saint. But we can't start over. There is no past. There is no future. We only have now. The rest, like mom always said, is karma. We get what we deserve.

Sarah Jane McKinney [narrating] Would I do things differently knowing what I know now? Would St. George not have killed the dragon? I'd never be a saint. But we can't start over. There is no past. There is no future. We only have now. The rest, like mom always said, is karma. We get what we deserve.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.