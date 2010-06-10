6.2Miss Nobody
Miss Nobody, 2010
USA / Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
A mild-mannered secretary discovers that she has a talent for murder as she ascends the corporate ladder.
Cast
Director Abram Cox
Writer Doug Steinberg
Composer John Dickson
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 18 December 2012
World premiere 10 June 2010
Release date
|21 July 2011
|Russia
|Каравелла-DDC
|21 July 2011
|Belarus
|21 July 2011
|Kazakhstan
|10 June 2010
|USA
|21 July 2011
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $90,647
Production Miss Nobody Productions
Also known as
Miss Nobody, Bloody Secretary, Miss Senki, Uma Secretária de Morte, Мисс Никто, Міс Ніхто
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
[last lines]
Sarah Jane McKinney [narrating] Would I do things differently knowing what I know now? Would St. George not have killed the dragon? I'd never be a saint. But we can't start over. There is no past. There is no future. We only have now. The rest, like mom always said, is karma. We get what we deserve.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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