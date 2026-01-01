Menu
Meaghan Jette Martin

Meaghan Jette Martin

Date of Birth
17 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Geography Club (2013)
Geography Club (2013)
Mean Girls 2 (2011)
Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Geography Club 6.5
Geography Club Geography Club
Comedy 2013, USA
Mean Girls 2 4.5
Mean Girls 2 Mean Girls 2
Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
