Meaghan Jette Martin

Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
17 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.5
Geography Club
(2013)
4.5
Mean Girls 2
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2013
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.5
Geography Club
Geography Club
Comedy
2013, USA
4.5
Mean Girls 2
Mean Girls 2
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
