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Embeth Davidtz
Embeth Davidtz Embeth Davidtz
Kinoafisha Persons Embeth Davidtz

Embeth Davidtz

Embeth Davidtz

Date of Birth
11 August 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List (1993)
Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs (2001)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)

Filmography

Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight 7.1
Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Drama 2024, South Africa
Retribution 6.5
Retribution Retribution
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Tales of the Walking Dead 5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Old 6.2
Old Old
Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe 6.9
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
Biography 2015, USA
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 7.7
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Paranoia 6.6
Paranoia Paranoia
Thriller, Drama 2013, USA / France
Watch trailer
Europa Report 6.4
Europa Report Europa Report
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, USA
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