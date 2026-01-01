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About
Filmography
Embeth Davidtz
Embeth Davidtz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Embeth Davidtz
Embeth Davidtz
Embeth Davidtz
Date of Birth
11 August 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
Schindler's List
(1993)
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
Filmography
7.1
Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Drama
2024, South Africa
6.5
Retribution
Retribution
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.2
Old
Old
Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
Biography
2015, USA
7.7
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Action, Fantasy, Adventure
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Paranoia
Paranoia
Thriller, Drama
2013, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.4
Europa Report
Europa Report
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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