Reversal of Fortune Awards

Awards and nominations of Reversal of Fortune 1990

Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
