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Poster of The End
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The End
5.5

The End

, 2016
The End
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The End
5.5

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
L'homme
Audrey Bonnet
La jeune femme
Swann Arlaud
Swann Arlaud
Le jeune homme
Xavier Beauvois
Xavier Beauvois
Le randonneur
Didier Abot
Guy, le 2e randonneur
Director Guillaume Nicloux
Writer Guillaume Nicloux
Composer Éric Demarsan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 8 April 2016
World premiere 14 February 2016
Production Les Films du Worso, LGM Productions, TF1 Vidéo
Also known as
The End, Dans les bois, Koniec, Son, The Wandering, Конец

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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