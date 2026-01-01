Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Some Came Running
Poster of Some Came Running
Poster of Some Came Running
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Some Came Running

Some Came Running

Some Came Running 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Dave Hirsch, a writer and army veteran winds up in his small Indiana hometown, to the dismay of his respectable older brother. He meets and befriends various different characters and tries to figure out what to do with his life.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 18 December 1958
Release date
20 August 1959 Argentina
3 September 1959 Australia
1 September 1959 Austria
1 January 1959 Brazil
11 February 1959 Canada
5 December 1966 Denmark
1 May 1959 Finland
16 June 2004 France
3 September 1959 Germany
16 April 1959 Great Britain
30 April 1959 Italy
21 March 1959 Japan
11 September 1959 Netherlands
13 August 2002 Portugal
8 February 1960 Spain
20 July 1959 Sweden
25 December 1958 USA
Budget $3,151,000
Worldwide Gross $30,803
Production Loew's, Sol C. Siegel Productions
Also known as
Some Came Running, Verdammt sind sie alle, Deus Sabe Quanto Amei, Dios sabe cuánto amé, Aşk Uğruna, Com un torrent, Comme un torrent, Como un torrente, De kom løbende, Die Entwurzelten, Długi tydzień w Parkman, Elsk og vær lykkelig, En mand kom til byen, Insats förlorad, Neki su dotrčali, Niektórzy dobiegną, Qualcuno verrà, Rohanva jöttek, Scriitorul, cartoforul si prostituata, To stigma tou kolasmenou, Unii au venit alergând, Yli kaiken ymmärryksen, Zij zochten het geluk, Το στίγμα του κολασμένου, И подбежали они, Някои ще дотичат, 走り来る人々
Director
Vincente Minnelli
Vincente Minnelli
Cast
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Dean Martin
Dean Martin
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Martha Hyer
Arthur Kennedy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Some Came Running
The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
Pal Joey 6.7
Pal Joey (1957)
The Man with the Golden Arm 7.3
The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)
Eddie Macon's Run 5.7
Eddie Macon's Run (1983)
Come Blow Your Horn 6.0
Come Blow Your Horn (1963)
Ask Any Girl 6.5
Ask Any Girl (1959)
Two Weeks in Another Town 6.5
Two Weeks in Another Town (1962)
A Matter of Time 5.2
A Matter of Time (1976)
The Turning Point 7.1
The Turning Point (1977)
The Story of Three Loves 6.8
The Story of Three Loves (1953)
The Sandpiper 6.3
The Sandpiper (1965)
Kings Go Forth 6.5
Kings Go Forth (1958)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

After Dave drives Bama home from hospital, he gets out of the car and Bama slides across into the driver's seat. Dave asks whether he'll be all right driving with one hand, and Bama takes the wheel with his injured arm rather than his right arm.

Quotes
Gwen French Seriously, your first novel was more or less autobiographical, wasn't it?
Dave Hirsh I thought it was more or less lousy.
Gwen French Well, that isn't so. It might have lacked something in craftsmanship; but, it's a really powerful study of rejection.
Dave Hirsh Oh, that it was. It was rejected by 42 publishers and almost all of the English-reading public.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more