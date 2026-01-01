Film Reviews
No reviewsWrite review
|20 August 1959
|Argentina
|3 September 1959
|Australia
|1 September 1959
|Austria
|1 January 1959
|Brazil
|11 February 1959
|Canada
|5 December 1966
|Denmark
|1 May 1959
|Finland
|16 June 2004
|France
|3 September 1959
|Germany
|16 April 1959
|Great Britain
|30 April 1959
|Italy
|21 March 1959
|Japan
|11 September 1959
|Netherlands
|13 August 2002
|Portugal
|8 February 1960
|Spain
|20 July 1959
|Sweden
|25 December 1958
|USA
After Dave drives Bama home from hospital, he gets out of the car and Bama slides across into the driver's seat. Dave asks whether he'll be all right driving with one hand, and Bama takes the wheel with his injured arm rather than his right arm.