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M. Emmet Walsh
M. Emmet Walsh M. Emmet Walsh
Kinoafisha Persons M. Emmet Walsh

M. Emmet Walsh

M. Emmet Walsh

Date of Birth
22 March 1935
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 March 2024
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Iron Giant 8.5
The Iron Giant (1999)
Serpico 7.8
Serpico (1973)
Blade Runner 7.8
Blade Runner (1982)

Filmography

Genre
Year
God Loves the Green Bay Packers 7
God Loves the Green Bay Packers Green and Gold
Drama 2025, USA
Brothers 6.9
Brothers Brothers
Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Outlaw Posse 4.5
Outlaw Posse Outlaw Posse
Western 2024, USA
The Immaculate Room 5.2
The Immaculate Room The Immaculate Room
Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
A Little White Lie 6.4
A Little White Lie A Little White Lie
Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Righteous Gemstones 7.6
The Righteous Gemstones
Comedy 2019, USA
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power 4.1
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power The Scorpion King: The Lost Throne
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2014, USA
Calvary 7.5
Calvary Calvary
Comedy, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Arthur Newman 5.7
Arthur Newman Arthur Newman
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
The Odd Life of Timothy Green 6.6
The Odd Life of Timothy Green The Odd Life of Timothy Green
Fantasy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Don McKay 5.8
Don McKay Don McKay
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Your Name Here 4.4
Your Name Here Your Name Here
Drama, Biography 2008, USA
Big Stan 6.8
Big Stan Big Stan
Comedy 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Racing Stripes 5.3
Racing Stripes Racing Stripes
Family, Animation, Adventure 2005, South Africa / USA
Christmas with the Kranks 5.4
Christmas with the Kranks Christmas with the Kranks
Comedy, Drama 2004, USA
Snow Dogs 6.1
Snow Dogs Snow Dogs
Family, Comedy, Sport, Adventure 2002, USA / Great Britain
Wild Wild West 5.9
Wild Wild West Wild Wild West
Action, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy 1999, USA
The Iron Giant 8.5
The Iron Giant The Iron Giant
Sci-Fi, Family, Drama, Animation 1999, USA
Twilight 7
Twilight Twilight
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Crime 1998, USA
My Best Friend's Wedding 6.6
My Best Friend's Wedding My Best Friend's Wedding
Comedy 1997, USA
Romeo + Juliet 7.1
Romeo + Juliet Romeo + Juliet
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1996, USA
Watch trailer
The Naked Truth 3.6
The Naked Truth The Naked Truth
Comedy, Crime 1992, USA
Narrow Margin 6.6
Narrow Margin Narrow Margin
Action, Thriller 1990, USA
Sunset 5.8
Sunset Sunset
Action, Western, Thriller, Comedy, Crime 1988, USA
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