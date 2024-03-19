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About
Filmography
M. Emmet Walsh
M. Emmet Walsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
M. Emmet Walsh
M. Emmet Walsh
M. Emmet Walsh
Date of Birth
22 March 1935
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 March 2024
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.5
The Iron Giant
(1999)
7.8
Serpico
(1973)
7.8
Blade Runner
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2019
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2002
1999
1998
1997
1996
1992
1990
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1982
1981
1980
1979
1976
1973
1969
All
40
Films
39
TV Shows
1
Actor
40
7
God Loves the Green Bay Packers
Green and Gold
Drama
2025, USA
6.9
Brothers
Brothers
Action, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Outlaw Posse
Outlaw Posse
Western
2024, USA
5.2
The Immaculate Room
The Immaculate Room
Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
A Little White Lie
A Little White Lie
Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Righteous Gemstones
Comedy
2019, USA
4.1
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power
The Scorpion King: The Lost Throne
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2014, USA
7.5
Calvary
Calvary
Comedy, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.7
Arthur Newman
Arthur Newman
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
The Odd Life of Timothy Green
Fantasy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Don McKay
Don McKay
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2009, USA
4.4
Your Name Here
Your Name Here
Drama, Biography
2008, USA
6.8
Big Stan
Big Stan
Comedy
2007, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Racing Stripes
Racing Stripes
Family, Animation, Adventure
2005, South Africa / USA
5.4
Christmas with the Kranks
Christmas with the Kranks
Comedy, Drama
2004, USA
6.1
Snow Dogs
Snow Dogs
Family, Comedy, Sport, Adventure
2002, USA / Great Britain
5.9
Wild Wild West
Wild Wild West
Action, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy
1999, USA
8.5
The Iron Giant
The Iron Giant
Sci-Fi, Family, Drama, Animation
1999, USA
7
Twilight
Twilight
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Crime
1998, USA
6.6
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Best Friend's Wedding
Comedy
1997, USA
7.1
Romeo + Juliet
Romeo + Juliet
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1996, USA
Watch trailer
3.6
The Naked Truth
The Naked Truth
Comedy, Crime
1992, USA
6.6
Narrow Margin
Narrow Margin
Action, Thriller
1990, USA
5.8
Sunset
Sunset
Action, Western, Thriller, Comedy, Crime
1988, USA
Show more
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