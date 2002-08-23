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Poster of Lilya 4-Ever
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Lilya 4-Ever
7.5

Lilya 4-Ever

, 2002
Lilya 4-Ever
Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lilya 4-Ever
7.5

Synopsis

Sixteen-year-old Lilja and her only friend, the young boy Volodja, live in Estonia, fantasizing about a better life. One day, Lilja falls in love with Andrej, who is going to Sweden, and invites Lilja to come along and start a new life.

Cast

Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina
Lilja
Artyom Bogucharskiy
Volodya
Lyubov Agapova
Lilja's Mother
Liliya Shinkaryova
Aunt Anna
Elina Benenson
Natasha
Pavel Ponomaryov
Andrei
Tomasz Neuman
Witek
Anastassia Bedredinova
Neighbor
Tonu Kark
Sergei
Nikolai Bentsler
Natasha's Boyfriend
Director Lukas Moodysson
Writer Lukas Moodysson
Composer Nathan Larson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 23 August 2002
Release date
7 April 2003 Russia
28 February 2003 Austria
25 April 2003 Belarus
7 January 2005 Brazil 16
27 September 2002 Denmark
17 January 2003 Estonia
27 September 2002 Finland K-16
16 April 2003 France
3 December 2003 Germany
19 November 2002 Great Britain
14 March 2003 Greece
25 April 2003 Ireland
25 April 2003 Kazakhstan
19 August 2005 Mexico
20 March 2003 Netherlands
20 September 2002 Norway 15
23 August 2002 Sweden
23 August 2002 USA
25 April 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,007,747
Production Memfis Film, Det Danske Filminstitut, Film i Väst
Also known as
Lilja 4-ever, Lilya 4-Ever, Las alas de la vida, Daima Lilya, Lilija amžinai, Lilja 4ever, Lilja zauvijek, Lilya Baraye-Hamishe, Lilya Forever, Lilya Para Sempre, Ljilja zauvek, Mangu Lilya, Para Sempre Lilya, Por siempre Lilya, Za vedno Lilja, Λίλια για πάντα, Лиля завинаги, Лиля навсегда, Ліля назавжди, リリア 4-ever, 永遠的莉莉亞, リリア フォーエバー, Lilya 4ever, 천상의 릴리아

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Volodja I killed myself and went to heaven and yeah, it's really good in heaven. But I regret it, 'cause I wanted to live on earth a little longer. You remain dead for all eternity, but you're alive only for a brief moment.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Drawn principally from the true life of a Lithuanian girl, Danguole Rasalaite, who found herself in Sweden after her mother left for America. The film sticks closely to the events of Danguole's life, with the main exception of the boy Volodja, who is wholly fictional.

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