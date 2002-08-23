|7 April 2003
|Russia
|28 February 2003
|Austria
|25 April 2003
|Belarus
|7 January 2005
|Brazil
|16
|27 September 2002
|Denmark
|17 January 2003
|Estonia
|27 September 2002
|Finland
|K-16
|16 April 2003
|France
|3 December 2003
|Germany
|19 November 2002
|Great Britain
|14 March 2003
|Greece
|25 April 2003
|Ireland
|25 April 2003
|Kazakhstan
|19 August 2005
|Mexico
|20 March 2003
|Netherlands
|20 September 2002
|Norway
|15
|23 August 2002
|Sweden
|23 August 2002
|USA
|25 April 2003
|Ukraine
Drawn principally from the true life of a Lithuanian girl, Danguole Rasalaite, who found herself in Sweden after her mother left for America. The film sticks closely to the events of Danguole's life, with the main exception of the boy Volodja, who is wholly fictional.