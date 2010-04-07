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Poster of My Own Love Song
6.7
My Own Love Song - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films My Own Love Song
6.7

My Own Love Song

, 2010
My Own Love Song
USA, France / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of My Own Love Song
6.7
My Own Love Song - Trailer
My Own Love Song  Trailer

Synopsis

A wheelchair-bound former singer and her best friend embark on a road trip from Kansas to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cast

Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Jane
Madeline Zima
Madeline Zima
Billie
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Joey
Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Dean
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Caldwell
Annie Parisse
Annie Parisse
Nora
Chandler Frantz
Devon
Julia Lashae
Suzie
Bill Ladd
Ben
Tim Parati
Chris
Director Olivier Dahan
Writer Olivier Dahan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 7 April 2010
Release date
7 April 2010 Russia 16+
7 April 2010 France
7 April 2010 Kazakhstan
29 November 2012 Portugal
7 April 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $16,000,000
Worldwide Gross $300,849
Production Légende Films, Od Shots, Studio 37
Also known as
My Own Love Song, A Minha Canção de Amor, La nostra cançó d'amor, Ma chanson d'amour, Mano meiles daina, Nuestra canción de amor, Piosenka o miłości, Моя любовная песня, 給自己的情歌

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
My Own Love Song - Trailer
My Own Love Song Trailer
My Own Love Song - International trailer
My Own Love Song International trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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