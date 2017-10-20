International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives.
ProductionDisruption Entertainment, Skodam Films, One October Films
Also known as
Same Kind of Different as Me, Aslında Sen de Benim Gibisin, Ces différences qui nous rapprochent, Diferit, la fel ca mine, Différent, tout comme moi, Diverso come me, Genauso anders wie ich, Hành Trình Khác Biệt, Jednakowo inni, Somos Todos Iguais, Tão Diferentes Quanto Eu, Ugyanúgy más, mint én, Ühtemoodi teistsugune, Uno tan diferente como yo, Το ίδιο διαφορετικός μ' εμένα, Το ίδιο διαφορετικός με μένα, Такой же не такой, как я, 世界上的另一個你, 奇跡の絆, 陌路之恋, Такий же інший, як і я