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Poster of Same Kind of Different as Me
6.6
Same Kind of Different as Me - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Same Kind of Different as Me
6.6

Same Kind of Different as Me

, 2016
Same Kind of Different as Me
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Same Kind of Different as Me
6.6
Same Kind of Different as Me - Trailer
Same Kind of Different as Me  Trailer

Synopsis

International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives.

Cast

Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Debbie Hall
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Earl
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Denver Moore
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Ron Hall
Olivia Holt
Olivia Holt
Regan
Dana Gourrier
Dana Gourrier
Willow
Stephanie Leigh Schlund
Austin Filson
Carson
Geraldine Singer
Tommye
Daniel Zacapa
Julio
Tomas Murphy
Chef Jim
Director Michael Carney
Writer Ron Hall, Denver Moore, Lynn Vincent, Michael Carney
Composer John Paesano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 20 October 2017
World premiere 20 October 2017
Release date
20 October 2017 Canada
30 November 2017 Germany
20 October 2017 Sweden 15
20 October 2017 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,423,605
Production Disruption Entertainment, Skodam Films, One October Films
Also known as
Same Kind of Different as Me, Aslında Sen de Benim Gibisin, Ces différences qui nous rapprochent, Diferit, la fel ca mine, Différent, tout comme moi, Diverso come me, Genauso anders wie ich, Hành Trình Khác Biệt, Jednakowo inni, Somos Todos Iguais, Tão Diferentes Quanto Eu, Ugyanúgy más, mint én, Ühtemoodi teistsugune, Uno tan diferente como yo, Το ίδιο διαφορετικός μ' εμένα, Το ίδιο διαφορετικός με μένα, Такой же не такой, как я, 世界上的另一個你, 奇跡の絆, 陌路之恋, Такий же інший, як і я

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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